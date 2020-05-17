Myvi driver who drove against traffic on Penang Bridge surrenders

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have detained a Perodua Myvi driver who drove against traffic from the Penang Bridge toll plaza towards the North-South Expressway, before crashing into two motorcycles, killing one person and injuring another.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Shafee Abd Samad said the 35-year-old driver, from Kepala Batas, turned himself in at the Bukit Mertajam traffic police station here at 5pm yesterday.

“The driver claimed he acted in such a way because he thought it was a two-way lane. He has been remanded until Tuesday to assist in the investigation,” he said here today.

The man’s urine and alcohol tests came back negative and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

In the 10.35am incident on Friday, Mohamad Hafiz Bakri, 31, died on the spot due to severe head injuries while another motorcyclist, Lim Kar Tian, 34, sustained severe injuries, including a broken leg.

The incident occurred when a white Perodua Myvi, believed to be speeding, was driven against traffic and rammed into the two motorcycles.

