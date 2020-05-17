New MB to focus on agriculture, make Kedah ‘rice bowl’ for whole country

ALOR SETAR: Newly installed Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today pledged to shed Kedah of its “poorest state” image by carrying out drastic poverty eradication measures in the coming years.

He said Kedah, under his leadership, will become a food-secure state capable of not only feeding the state but the whole country through a push towards an agriculture-based economy.

Sanusi said he would also focus on providing clean water supply, high-speed internet and a general improvement in the standard of life.

“We will work hard to overcome issues that have bothered us all this while. We also hope to get constructive feedback from all,” he told reporters today.

Sanusi said he would also “hit the total reset button” for certain development projects brought by the previous government.

He also planned to carry out “crucial projects” and improve others.

Sanusi thanked Perikatan Nasional leaders, including Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for entrusting him with leading the state.

“The Kedah government is committed to cooperating with the PM, his Cabinet and the federal machinery.

“We want to solve issues and fulfil the needs of the people.”

Sanusi said he would decide on who will be part of his state executive council “in the nearest time”.

Sanusi also thanked his predecessor, Mukhriz Mahathir, for his past service and cooperating in providing a smooth transition of government.

When asked about Kedah PAS supporting Mukhriz as MB before this, Sanusi said it was during a different time period.

“At that time, I went to see him and gave him support to be MB. I did that so that he could avert political clashes that would place the rakyat at a disadvantage. Ties (with the federal authorities) were getting sour then.

“What we need to realise is that this change of government is not from PAS, but from Pakatan Harapan itself,” he said, referring to two PKR assemblymen who left the party and threw their support behind PN.

The move by these two assemblymen, Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling and Lunas member Azman Nasrudin, triggered a change in support for Mukhriz in the assembly.

Later, another four PPBM members also aligned themselves to PN, which gave PN the support of 23 assemblymen in the 36-member assembly.

Earlier today, Mukhriz resigned as MB after losing the majority support.

