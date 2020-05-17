No room for politics, give full support to PN now, urges Annuar

KOTA BHARU: All parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will give their full support to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin instead of aiming for political mileage.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa said the PN now has major challenges ahead, especially in the post-Covid-19 era where the main task is to help ease the burden of the people.

He said many people would suffer economically and some companies would have to retrench their employees due to declining business and profits.

“This situation will definitely have a huge impact on the country and the people. As for PN, there is no room for politics at the moment.

“For now, we are focusing on helping and solving the problems faced by the people,” he told reporters after presenting contributions to 40 mosques in the Ketereh parliamentary constituency.

On former Kedah menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir, who described former prime minister Najib Razak as the mastermind behind the move to unseat him in the state, Annuar said Mukhriz has the right to his own opinion.

“We will not stop at Kedah. After Johor and Melaka, we will welcome other states if they wish to follow the move (to support PN).”

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, from PAS, has been appointed as the new menteri besar for Kedah.

