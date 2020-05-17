Only 7 active red zones left nationwide

PETALING JAYA: There are now only seven districts designated as Covid-19 red zones with active cases, a health ministry infographic shows.

A red zone is a district in which more than 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

The seven are Pudu, Petaling, Rembau, Kampung Baru, Ibu Kota, Batu and Kuching.

Rembau has the highest number of active cases with 160 cases still being treated, followed by Kampung Baru with 72.

Two districts in Selangor – Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat – have been declared as green zones, bringing the total number of green zones to 121.

To date, a total of 6,872 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 113 deaths. A total of 5,512 people have recovered while 1,247 are still being treated.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

