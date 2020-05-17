PAS’ Muhammad Sanusi to be sworn in as MB this afternoon

ALOR SETAR: Kedah opposition leader Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor of PAS will be sworn in as the state’s 14th menteri besar, following Mukhriz Mahathir’s resignation today.

State secretary Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim, who made the announcement, said Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, who had interviewed all the 36 assemblymen on Friday, had found Mukhriz to have lost the confidence of his peers.

Ammar said the sultan had accepted Mukhriz’s resignation, along with those of the state executive councillors, effective immediately.

Sanusi will be sworn in at the sultan’s office at Wisma Darul Aman at 2pm today.

