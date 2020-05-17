Yet again, more daily recoveries in battle against Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded more recoveries than new cases today, with no new deaths reported.

A total of 22 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of patients so far to 6,894.

Of the new cases, five are imported cases and nine cases involve foreign nationals.

At a press conference today health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 13 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with seven cases needing respiratory assistance.

He said 59 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged so far to 5.571. A total of 1,210 people are still being treated.

With no new deaths, the number of people who have died from Covid-19 remains at 113.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham voiced concern over the close links between Covid-19 and interstate travel.

“As of May 17, a total of 971 Covid-19 patients (14.1% of total cases) had a history of interstate travel.

“Additionally, as many as 18 of the 49 clusters recorded in Malaysia have links to interstate travel. Ten of these clusters are still active.”

He advised the people to exercise caution during the coming festivities as they could become catalysts to the spread of Covid-19 in “green zones”, where there are no active cases.

