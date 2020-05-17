Sabah divisional youth leader arrested for drugs

KOTA KINABALU: A divisional youth leader from a ruling Sabah party has been arrested for being under the influence of drugs at the Paradise army camp in Kota Belud last night.

The man, who is in his 30s, was detained by police at about 8pm after being stopped at the security post.

Guards found that the politician was high on drugs and called the police.

Deputy Commissioner Mazli Mazlan confirmed the arrest today after details of the politician had gone viral on social media. He was alleged to have been high on syabu.

