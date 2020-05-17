Sanusi sworn in as 14th Kedah MB

ALOR SETAR: PAS’ Jeneri assemblyman Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was sworn in as Kedah’s menteri besar today.

He took his oath of office before Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at the ruler’s office in Wisma Darul Aman today.

Earlier this week, Sanusi claimed to have obtained the support of 23 assemblymen to form the state government.

This saw incumbent MB Mukhriz Mahathir resigning today after the sultan had interviewed all 36 state assemblymen and found that he had lost the support of the majority of assemblymen.

Sanusi, 46, was born on Aug 4, 1974, in Sik, a rural town in Kedah. He was the political secretary to the 10th Kedah MB, the late Azizan Abdul Razak, from 2008 to 2013.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia and was formerly Consumers’ Association of Penang’s education officer from 1998 to 2002.

Sanusi went on to be the executive secretary of the Institut Pengembelengan Komuniti from 2002 to 2004. He then became a surveyor at Jurunilai Bersekutu (M) Sdn Bhd from 2004 to 2008 and later served as a board member of Syarikat Air Darul Aman from 2010 to 2013.

He is married to school teacher Jusmalailani Jusoh and has five children, aged six to 20.

Sanusi, a first-term assemblyman, has held many positions in PAS since 1998, starting off as an executive member of Penang PAS Youth.

He has been Kedah PAS deputy chief and Sik division chief since 2015. He is also currently the PAS elections director. He is also a PAS Central Committee member.

Sanusi has also led 11 international PAS relief missions, such as one to Arakan (Myanmar) and another to Bangladesh. Last year, he led another relief mission to Yemen.

He has also helped Syrian refugees in Lebanon and delivered working papers at human rights conventions.

