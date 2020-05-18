Bursa Malaysia trading volume reaches all-time high of 11.21 bil units

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended 0.48% higher with trading volume across the board reaching an all-time high of 11.21 billion units.

Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd head of research Victor Wan said the overwhelming trading volume was mainly supported by buying interest in penny stocks, as sentiment was lifted by higher crude oil prices, coupled with the reopening of businesses around the world.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 6.72 points or 0.48% higher at 1,410.16 from 1,403.44 at last Friday’s close.

The index opened 5.95 points firmer at 1,409.39 and hovered between 1,405.65 and 1,416.94 throughout the day.

Market breadth remained positive, with gainers outnumbering losers 663 to 331, while 348 counters were unchanged, 533 untraded and 17 others suspended.

The turnover of 11.21 billion units was worth RM4.40 billion compared with 9.23 billion units worth RM3.87 billion on Friday.

