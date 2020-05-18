Challenge to one-day sitting may be heard before judge Nordin Hassan

KUALA LUMPUR: The legal challenge by a lawyer and social activist against today’s one-day Dewan Rakyat sitting will likely be heard before High Court judge Nordin Hassan.

Lawyer T Gunaseelan said he was told by High Court assistant registrar Nor Aqilah Abdul Halim that case management would be held before Nordin on June 1.

He also cited an email stating that the suit, filed in the civil division, had been transferred to the special powers and appellate division.

“The letter also states that we are to serve the court papers to the defendants and inform them of the case management date,” he told FMT.

He added that he would contact officials at the Attorney-General’s Chambers to accept the documents on behalf of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and possibly Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff.

The two were named as defendants by R Kengadharan and D Arumugam in their suit to declare the one-day sitting unconstitutional.

The duo said the notice issued to MPs on May 13 was against the Federal Constitution and Standing Orders of the house.

They also said it was public knowledge that the opposition intended to pass a motion of no confidence against the prime minister, adding that the one-day sitting would not fulfil the constitutional requirement for the discussion of important matters other than the royal address.

The proposal, put forth by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was accepted by the speaker last week.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



