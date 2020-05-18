Customers registering as ‘Batman’, ‘Superman’, says minister

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob today claimed that some patrons are providing fake names and numbers when registering at business premises such as restaurants as required under the conditional movement control order.

“I am made to understand that some write ‘Superman’ or ‘Batman’.

“If anything happens, we cannot contact them,” he said during his daily briefing when asked whether businesses were allowed to take down the MyKad numbers of customers.

MORE TO COME

