Kedah to allow Friday, Aidilfitri prayers subject to 12 a mosque

ALOR SETAR: Kedah will allow all mosques in the state to perform Friday prayers during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from May 22 as well as Aidilfitri prayers on the first day of Hari Raya on condition the congregation is limited to 12.

Kedah mufti Sheikh Fadzil Awang said the decision had been consented to by Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

“Only 12 people will be allowed in to ensure the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (NSC) and the health ministry are complied with,” Sheikh Fadzil said.

He said authorities would ensure that social distancing of 1m was adhered to, and those allowed in would be required to perform their ablution at home before going to the mosques and bring their own prayer mats.

Friday sermons would also be shortened.

“The SOPs will be issued to the 576 mosques across the state soon,” he said.

Sheikh Fadzil hoped the decision would provide some relief to the Muslim community after seven weeks of not having Friday prayers.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



