Kit Siang seeks to add Sinar Harian publisher in libel suit

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang has applied to add the publisher of the Sinar Harian daily as the second defendant in a libel suit he brought against the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Hanif Omar.

The application was made today in a hearing before High Court Judicial Commissioner Quay Chew Soon, conducted via videoconferencing.

Lim’s suit is over a speech made by Hanif at a convention in 2018. A report on the speech was published by Sinar Harian, as well as at Malaysiakini and Free Malaysia Today.

Hanif had been the sole defendant in the suit. Lim filed the application to amend the statement of claim in March on the ground that Hanif’s statement was published by Syarikat Sinar Karangkraf Sdn Bhd , the publishers of Sinar Harian.

Lim’s counsel, Harshaan Zamani, told reporters the application will be heard on July 15.

The suit was filed on Oct 17, 2018. Lim said that Hanif had claimed that Lim had intentionally ordered DAP to split Peninsular Malaysia into two to divide the Malays and the Chinese. The statement was made in a speech at a convention at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Shah Alam on Sept 6 that year.

Lim also claimed that the statement had been published in Sinar Harian. He also claimed that Hanif had also maliciously caused the publication of the defamatory statement at Malaysiakini and Free Malaysia Today on Sept 6-7.

Lim is seeking an order for the defendant to withdraw the words and submit an apology and pay damages, and an injunction to prohibit the defendant or any of his agents to repeat or republish the statements.



