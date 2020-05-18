Police confirm arrest of Khalid’s ex-aide and a couple

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the arrest of an aide to former Federal Territories minister Khalid Abdul Samad as well as a married couple for investigations into an architectural firm’s complaint about a fake development order.

Commercial CID director Mohd Zakaria Ahmad, however, declined to elaborate.

The couple, aged 66 and 43 years, and Khalid’s former political secretary were arrested for suspected involvement in a fraud case regarding development plan approval.

Khalid confirmed last night that his former political secretary had been remanded. “I cannot say more than that because the case is still under police investigation. I was told that the ‘broker’ received millions of ringgit by selling his (the aide’s) name,” he said in a posting on his Twitter page last night.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



