Teenager, boyfriend held for throwing newborn baby from 4th floor flat

GEORGE TOWN: An 18-year-old shop assistant and her boyfriend have been placed in remand after she allegedly threw a newborn baby from a fourth floor flat in Bayan Baru on Wednesday.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. A Anbalagan said the teenager, who worked as a shop assistant, had been sent to Penang Hospital for treatment for giving birth to a baby girl. She was discharged on Friday and remanded from yesterday.

“The baby is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit and is reported to be stable. The doctor said the infant does not need to undergo surgery as the brain injury is not serious but needs to be closely monitored,” he said today.

Anbalagan said the teenager’s boyfriend, who also worked as a shop assistant, was remanded six days and the case is being investigated for abandonment of a child, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail, fine or both.

He said police were conducting further investigations.

The baby girl was found in a bag tainted with blood behind the block of flats block by a resident who heard a loud sound at 8am.

A police investigation led to the arrest of the girl, who confessed to giving birth to the baby in the toilet of her flat at 7am unknown to her family, before she threw it over the balcony in panic and fear of discovery.

The baby suffered a cracked cranium and an injured liver, and had to be referred to specialists at the hospital for further examination.

