UMS students can leave campus again to return home

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has resumed sending local students home after three students were found to be Covid-19 positive.

The first batch of 100 students left for home today after swab tests proved negative.

The health department said only those who pass the swab test may go home.

The students had been allowed to return to their hometowns on May 5 but UMS suspended the exercise a week later because of “unavoidable circumstances”.

The department revealed on May 12 that a student from a higher learning institution had been found positive with Covid-19, but the department and UMS refused to confirm the student was from the university.

Two days later, another two students were confirmed positive.

UMS officials explained that they were only following a directive that the students undergo 14 days’ quarantine before being allowed to return home.

The students had already been stranded on campus for 40 days at that time.

Authorities have yet to reveal how students locked up on campus could end being Covid-19 positive.

