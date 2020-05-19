Accept it, we left, PPBM leaders say on PH break-up

PETALING JAYA: A total of 27 PPBM leaders including 11 state chiefs today insisted that the party’s top decision-making body had agreed to leave Pakatan Harapan (PH) despite former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim to the contrary yesterday.

In a statement, they said the PPBM Supreme Council made the decision on Feb 23, agreeing to leave PH to form a new political alliance with other parties.

“This decision is clear and should not be disputed.”

They also declared their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

The leaders, who included top office bearers and 14 Supreme Council members, said they fully backed the formation of PN.

“We wish to state our undivided support for the PN government under the leadership of Muhyiddin Yassin, the PPBM president.”

The statement was signed by:

1. Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman (vice-president)

2. Abdul Rashid Asari (vice-president and Selangor PPBM chief)

3. Rina Harun (women’s wing chief)

4. Hamzah Zainudin (secretary-general)

5. Mohamed Salleh Bajuri (treasurer-general)

6. Radzi Jidin (information chief)

7. Abd Aziz Mohd Yassin (Supreme Council member)

8. Muhammad Zahid Md Arip (Supreme Council member)

9. Sukiman Sarmani (Supreme Council member)

10. Azlinda Abd Latiff (Supreme Council member)

11. Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Supreme Council member)

12. Wan Mohd Shahrir Bin Wan Abd Jalil (Supreme Council member and Pahang PPBM chief)

13. Muhammad Faiz Na’aman (Supreme Council member)

14. Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Supreme Council member)

15. Najwah Halimah Abd Halim (Supreme Council member)

16. Nordin Salleh (Supreme Council member)

17. Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (Supreme Council member and Melaka PPBM chief)

18. Shahruddin Md Salleh (Supreme Council member)

19. Rais Hussin (Supreme Council member)

20. Wan Saiful Wan Jan (Supreme Council member)

21. Rais Yatim (Negeri Sembilan PPBM chief)

22. Kamarudin Md Nor (Kelantan PPBM chief)

23. Hajiji Nor (Sabah PPBM chief)

24. Razali Idris (Terengganu PPBM chief)

25. Mazlan Bujang (Johor PPBM chief)

26. Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya (Federal Territories PPBM chief)

27. Jaziri Alkaf A Suffian (Sarawak PPBM chief)

