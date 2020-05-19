Business has been bad, Pos Malaysia says after outrage over crying rider

PETALING JAYA: Pos Malaysia Bhd today said the Covid-19 pandemic had affected its business following appeals from social media users asking it to give its staff a bonus for Hari Raya.

In a statement, it said despite an increase in parcel volume throughout the movement control order (MCO) period, its other businesses including mail, international parcels, aviation and logistics had been affected.

“Despite this, Pos Malaysia continues to protect the livelihood of over 15,000 frontliners and operational support employees and ensure that their needs are prioritised.

“While many severely impacted sectors in the country have resorted to salary reductions, job cuts or other drastic measures, Pos Malaysia continues to strive hard in ensuring that these employees’ futures are protected.”

The online outcry was sparked by a social media post showing a Pos Malaysia delivery rider crying on the steps of a home after delivering a parcel.

The home owner who shared the picture said when asked, the rider explained that he had just been told the usual RM1,000 Hari Raya bonus would not be given this year despite the heavier workload during the MCO period.

In its statement today, Pos Malaysia said it was undergoing a transformation process to turn things around. Once the situation improves, it said, it would ensure better rewards for its staff.

“Pos Malaysia hopes for the continuous support of the public and we also hope that they understand the difficult challenges that we must endure during this difficult time.”

