Ex-banker in 1MDB scandal still in US

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa, who is facing four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs in the sale of guaranteed notes and bonds belonging to a subsidiary of 1MDB for US$6.5 billion, is still in the US to face charges linked to the 1MDB scandal.

This was told today by deputy public prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir during case management before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan. Also present was Ng’s lawyer, Cains Tan.

He said Ng was still in the US for trial over 1MDB-related offences and that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) had also asked for extension of his extradition until the disposal of the case.

“It is understood that Ng’s case in the US is still in the discovery phase and he has not yet been tried on the charges against him. I cannot ascertain when he can return to Malaysia,” he added.

Tan also informed the court that the defence did not know when Ng could return to Malaysia.

Zaini set June 29 for further case management to obtain an update on Ng’s status.

Ng, 47, was charged at the Sessions Court on Dec 19, 2018 with four counts of abetting Goldman Sachs over the sale of guaranteed notes and bonds belonging to a 1MDB subsidiary, amounting to US$6.5 billion, by omitting material facts and making false statements.

He was charged under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007, facing up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine not less than RM1 million upon conviction.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In May last year, Ng was extradited to the US to face criminal charges by DoJ in relation to the 1MDB scandal.

