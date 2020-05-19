Flights carrying students back to Sabah to resume

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government announced today that the flights bringing students back from the peninsula and Sarawak which were initially suspended after local quarantine centres began filling up will be allowed to resume beginning tomorrow.

However, state Education Minister Yusof Yacob who made the announcement said some may not make it back in time for the Hari Raya and Kaamatan festivities.

The flights bringing Sabah students back to the state were halted yesterday on the request of the Sabah health department.

Yusof said these would begin again tomorrow, with four flights from Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak bringing 1,027 students.

“On May 21, four more flights will bring home 906 students. The next scheduled flights will be on May 27 and 28. All next inbound flights will be announced later,” he said.

He added that health procedures and the limited beds at quarantine centres would make it impossible to bring all the students home in time for Hari Raya and Kaamatan or the harvest festival.

Yusof said strict health procedures would be enforced at all times as the state does not want any new Covid-19 cases involving students.

Already, he said, five cases had been recorded involving students from higher learning institutions in the state.

These comprise two students from Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris and three from Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

“It is important for the students to return home safe and healthy so they will not affect their families,” said Yusof, adding that he hoped all of the students would remain patient until they are able to return home.

He also thanked Putrajaya for agreeing to get all the students undergo swab tests before they are allowed to return to Sabah.

