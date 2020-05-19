Health ministry collecting data on foreign workers at barbershops, salons

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry says it is waiting for data on the number of foreign workers employed at salons before it proposes that the sector be reopened for business.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there is normally a great deal of contact between barbers or hairdressers and their customers.

“We need to ensure that we can prevent Covid-19 from spreading,” he told reporters during his daily briefing here today.

He added however that the ministry is fine-tuning standard operating procedures for barbers and salons.



