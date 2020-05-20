Another 3,200 caught trying to cross state borders

PUTRAJAYA: Another 3,212 would-be travellers attempted to cross state borders yesterday despite government warnings against it, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri said today.

In his daily briefing here, he said the number was an increase from the figure two days ago which was 1,175.

“This shows that a lot of people want to ‘balik kampung’ and are trying to beat the roadblocks,” he added.

“Interstate travel is only allowed for emergency reasons such as deaths,” he said, reiterating that police permission is also required for such trips.

Yesterday, police arrested 44 people for breaching the conditional movement control order, 40 of whom were remanded and four who are out on bail.

Police also checked 318,082 vehicles at 206 roadblocks at state borders.

A total of 259 quarantine centres are still open. As of April 3, 38,371 Malaysians had undergone mandatory isolation of which 30,200 have completed all 14 days.

On students returning home, 49,437 have either reached home or are on their way. Today, three flights will carry 861 students from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching while another 160 will be flown from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu tomorrow.

Another 894 students will return from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching and Kuching to Kota Kinabalu on three more flights tomorrow.

