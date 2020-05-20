Come and donate your blood, Dr Noor Hisham makes urgent appeal to public

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry today appealed for more donors to come forward as blood banks nationwide have experienced a 40% drop in supply following the imposition of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said between March and May this year, the ministry only collected 67,135 bags of blood compared with 111,328 blood bags in the same period in 2018.

“This is only 60% of our target during the MCO,” he said at his daily briefing.

The drop in the number of blood donations was worrying as surgeries have to be carried out, Noor Hisham said,

“There has been a 5-10% increase in the number of road accidents which also require blood transfusions.”

He said the National Blood Centre and blood banks will remain open until 9pm throughout Ramadan.

“For more information please visit www.pdn.gov.my, the National Blood Centre’s Facebook page or the ministry’s website.”

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



