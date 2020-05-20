Covid-19 donations to Shah Alam Amanah seized after chief’s arrest

PETALING JAYA: Police have seized a portion of funds donated to Amanah’s Shah Alam division following the arrest of its chief Azli Yusof.

According to Amanah-linked portal Malaysia Dateline, Azli, who was the political secretary to former federal territories minister Khalid Samad, said the money was meant for those struggling under the movement control order.

“I apologise to all donors and contributors as a portion of the money has been seized by the authorities to assist in investigations,” he was quoted as saying.

Adding that the money had been seized from his home, he said he was told that it would be returned once the case is resolved.

It was previously reported that Azli had been arrested as part of the authorities’ investigations into allegations of bribery and fraud.

However, Khalid said Azli had been the victim of a broker who misused the name of the aide in his dealings with an architect’s firm.

Khalid said the firm had been given a fake development order by the broker who was paid after he had misused the name of his aide.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



