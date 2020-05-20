Dr M says he remains loyal to PH comrades

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shot back at those who spread an audio recording of him purportedly hitting out at PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and DAP during a PPBM meeting held just before his government collapsed last February.

“I challenge them to release the full recording of the Supreme Council meeting,” the former prime minister said, adding that the clips were edited.

Mahathir said he remained loyal to those who were with him during the May 2018 general election.

“If I had really wanted to betray the people’s mandate, I could have done so when I was nominated as Perikatan Nasional’s prime minister.

“I rejected (the nomination). In good and bad times we are together,” he added.

Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration, and the exit of his party PPBM out of the coalition.

PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin later went on to form the Perikatan Nasional government with support from Barisan Nasional, PAS and GPS.

