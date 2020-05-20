Ex-convict with close contact with Covid-19 patient flees home quarantine

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for a man who had violated his home quarantine orders after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

City police chief Habibi Majinji said the 35-year-old man, with a criminal record, had also deliberately dodged a second test for the virus. He was tested negative during his first test.

Habibi said the man was supposed to be under home isolation at Kampung Cenderakasih, Kolombong, here, from May 8 to 21.

“The man had close relations with a Covid-19 patient,” he said.

The man is believed to have moved to Kudat, Sabah’s most northern district.

“He was scheduled to go for a second swab test at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today but has since gone missing,” Habibi said.

Meanwhile, in SEPANG, police are looking for four Indonesian workers who fled from a kongsi house after undergoing Covid-19 tests.

According to Sepang district police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, a road construction firm based in Port Dickson, had conducted screenings on 26 of its employees at the kongsi house on May 13.

On May 18, medical personnel found one of the Indonesian workers was positive for Covid-19 and he was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“At the same time, the company found that four other Indonesian workers had fled,” Wan Kamarul said here today.

Those who had run away were aged between 22 and 27, including a woman.

The Sungai Pelek health centre had directed the company to bring the workers to undergo another Covid-19 test the next day (May 19).

From the screenings, two Bangladeshis were diagnosed with Covid-19 and taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

