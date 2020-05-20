RM3,100 fine for woman who called cop ‘idiot’

PETALING JAYA: The woman who was recorded calling a policeman an idiot at a roadblock was fined RM100 for the offence today and a further RM3,000 for obstructing the officer from carrying out his duty.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted out the fine on Tong Poh Kim, 44, after she changed her earlier plea of not guilty to guilty when the case came up for mention.

She was charged with behaving in an insulting manner towards Corporal Izuan Hasim Nor Hamzah by calling him an idiot at the roadblock at Jalan Persiaran Surian here at 9.40am on March 31.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, carries a maximum fine of RM100.

Zhafran Rahim meted out the maximum fine in lieu of a month’s jail and RM3,000, also in lieu of a month’s jail, for the second offence under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Tong paid the fine.

Earlier in mitigation, Tong’s lawyer Suraj Singh said his client’s mother had been comatose since suffering a stroke on Feb 27. He said Tong had been emotionally and mentally distressed after being stuck in a traffic jam for more than two hours.

“The accused is truly remorseful and apologises to all quarters, including the police. In this case, there was no fight or violence involved, except her use of the word ‘idiot’,” he added.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Zubaidah Mahat prosecuted.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



