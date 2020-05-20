Sarawak tracking down 365 who had close contacts with Covid-19 cases

KUCHING: The Sarawak disaster management committee is tracking down 365 people who had a history of close contacts with some of the Covid-19 positive cases in the state, said its chairman Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said it is important for the committee to track down these individuals to break the chain of infection of the virus.

According to him, the contact tracing task force, led by former state health director Dr Jamilah Hashim, had identified 2,554 people who had close contacts with some of the positive cases in Kuching.

“We have only managed to contact 86% of them and 16 of them have tested positive for the virus,” he said at a press conference here today.

On another matter, he said Samarahan had turned into a Covid-19 green zone after no positive cases were reported from the district over the last 14 days.

As of today, there are 35 green zones and five yellow zones in Sarawak.

Uggah said no positive cases had been reported in Sarawak today.

“Two persons were discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 439,” he said.

The death toll due to the virus in Sarawak remains at 17.

