Traffic cop opens fire on car after driver refuses to pull over

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are on the lookout for two men who refused to pull over at Jalan Genting Klang here on Monday evening, forcing an officer to open fire in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a halt.

In the incident which took place at 4.30pm, an officer had attempted to stop two men in a black Nissan Teana who were said to be acting in a suspicious manner.

When the men ignored the order, the officer gave chase, firing at one of the car’s tyres.

According to police sources, the driver sped off with a punctured right tyre, driving against traffic up to Jalan Gombak.

The car was later found abandoned on a ramp near the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway.

Investigators said the driver and his passenger escaped although a forensics team found a packet of syabu in the car.

The incident was recorded in a video taken by a passerby which quickly went viral.

The police officer who confirmed it said more details would be released soon.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



