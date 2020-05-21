Churches, temples in green zones to reopen on June 10 subject to SOP

PUTRAJAYA: Non-Muslim houses of worship in green zones will be allowed to reopen from June 10 onwards, subject to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said these include an age limit barring those above 70 and below 12 from entering the premises.

A maximum of 30 people will be allowed at any given time, fewer for smaller temples or churches.

“Only Malaysians will be allowed, and premises will only be allowed to open on important days,” he added at his daily briefing here today.

For example, he said, churches can open on Sundays while Hindu and Buddhist temples can also open once or twice a week depending on their prayer days.

Congregants must also have their temperatures scanned, and use face masks and hand sanitiser.

Ismail said the SOPs were established following discussions between the government and religious leaders.

So far, 174 religious premises have been given the green light to reopen.

Of these, 84 are Hindu and Buddhist temples, 15 are Chinese temples, 67 are churches and eight are gurdwaras.

Ismail said marriage ceremonies at temples and churches or religious institutions are still prohibited.

He said establishments which do not follow the regulations will not be allowed to reopen.

