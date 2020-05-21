Emulate our success, maintain policy on price control, PH tells PN

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has urged the government to maintain the implementation of a policy intended to control the price of food products, especially during the festive season.

The coalition’s secretariat council expressed concern over a hike in prices of food products as Aidilfitri draws near, slamming the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry over its slow action in managing the prices.

It said PH’s policy had managed more items over a longer control period, with 27 types of goods over 30 days, compared to the current government, which is only controlling 11 products over 15 days.

“Perikatan Nasional should make use of PH’s success in controlling the prices of goods as a yardstick and continue the policies to uphold the welfare of the people.

“The secretariat council urges the government to increase the number of goods controlled and the control period, as well as to implement any other necessary measures to bring down the prices of essential goods for Aidilfitri,” it said in a statement today.

