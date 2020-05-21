GPS can’t share a bed with Umno-PAS yet deny marriage, says Baru

KUCHING: Selangau MP Baru Bian today hit out at Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders for denying that they are part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

In a statement, he said GPS could not “share a bed with Umno and PAS” and still insist that they were “not married”.

“It is a very plain and obvious scenario for an ordinary Sarawakian to understand, that when you supported Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and now sit with him in the same Cabinet that formed the now-backdoor PN government, obviously you are one and united as the PN government.

“You are officially married to all the members of PN, especially Umno and PAS that you had in the past condemned. Now you are claiming that you are not married or not officially married?”

He was responding to reports that several GPS leaders had claimed to be baffled by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by party heads in PN.

GPS component Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president James Masing had said he was unaware of any change in the coalition’s position in the federal coalition.

He also said GPS parties, which consist of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party, Progressive Democratic Party and PRS, were still not formal members of PN.

However, Baru asked how GPS leaders could be unaware of what they were signing.

“The GPS government has just signed an agreement with Petronas – did they know what they were signing then, or could it be that those few baffled GPS leaders were unaware because someone from among them signed the MoU without the agreement of those baffled?”

He also claimed there exists an unequal distribution of power in GPS, noting that those holding ministerial and deputy ministerial positions are largely from PBB.

“It is time for the ‘weaker’ component parties of GPS to seriously reassess if they should continue in this ‘unequal alliance’ with PBB.”

