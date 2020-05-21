No more complete lockdowns nationwide from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The government will no longer issue an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) after the lockdown in Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya, including the wet market, ends tomorrow.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said from now on, the government will implement “administrative lockdowns”, such as the one in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, which would not require the area to be completely sealed off.

“This is the last EMCO,” Ismail said during his daily briefing here.

The Petaling Jaya Old Town market area has been placed under EMCO since May 10 after 26 Covid-19 positive cases were detected among traders and workers.

Sanitation works were carried out in the market area, and screening tests done on traders, migrant workers and residents in Section 2, 3 and 4.

Some of the areas that had come under complete lockdowns were Jalan Masjid India and Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur, and the surrounding areas of the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market in Selayang, Selangor.

Ismail also said no decisions had been made on allowing barber shops and hair salons to be opened. He said the association representing the barbers had submitted its proposed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The proposals were being studied by the health ministry and the National Security Council (NSC), he said, adding that there were different types of shops needing different sets of SOPs, such as social distancing.

“There are several categories as some are located in shopping malls while others are barber shops,” he said. Because of that, it would be best for people to trim their hair at home.

On fears that personal data of restaurant patrons such as MyKad numbers and phone numbers would be abused, Ismail said there was a data protection act and operators could be punished for abusing the information.

