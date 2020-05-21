No more warnings, just compounds for those attempting interstate travel

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says those attempting to cross state borders will be issued compounds instead of being asked to turn back, as thousands continue their bid at interstate travel.

Speaking at his daily briefing here today, he said many were still travelling despite repeated warnings.

Yesterday, he added, some 1,300 people had queued up at the Kuantan police headquarters seeking permission to cross state borders.

“We have decided that interstate travel will not be allowed at all. There is no need to ask for police permission because the police will not allow it,” he said.

He added that 2,412 drivers had attempted to travel to other states in order to return to their home towns in time for Hari Raya.

