North-South highway clogged with ‘thousands of vehicles’

PETALING JAYA: Traffic along the North-South Expressway has been building up since last night, with vehicles at a standstill at four locations.

A staff member from the highway coordinating centre said these were the Tanjong Malim and Putra Mahkota areas from Sungai Besi to Seremban, KLIA and Skudai.

“There are thousands of vehicles on the highway,” he told FMT, adding that it could take hours for the current traffic to clear as more cars are adding to the congestion.

He added that traffic is especially bad in the area leading from Sungai Besi to Seremban.

Police have been putting up roadblocks to stop people from crossing state borders as constraints on public movement continue under the conditional movement control order in force until June 9.

Yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 3,212 drivers were told to turn back at state borders, an increase from the 1,175 stopped on Monday.

He said the numbers showed that many were trying to beat the roadblocks in order to return to their home towns for Hari Raya celebrations.

He also reiterated that interstate travel is only allowed for emergency reasons and with police permission.

