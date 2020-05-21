Sarawak worried over Hari Raya, Gawai shoppers who ignore SOPs

KUCHING: The government has described as “worrying” shoppers preparing for the Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations who do not comply with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The chairman of the Sarawak disaster management committee, Douglas Uggah Embas, reminded the people there is still a danger of the virus spreading even though no new cases have been reported in the state since May 14.

“The committee is drafting strategies to prevent a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections. We must learn from Japan and Singapore.

“We can only draft these strategies but it is up to the people to ensure there is no second wave,” he said at his daily press briefing here today.

Earlier, Uggah said the committee had decided to allow bistros to resume operations but they must not provide entertainment for their customers.

“Karaoke and live bands are strictly prohibited,” he said.

He also said Lundu was now classified a Covid-19 green zone after the absence of positive cases in the district in the last 14 days.

Sarawak now has 36 green zones and four yellow zones.

