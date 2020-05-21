Serve papers to PM and speaker, AG office tells duo challenging May 18 Dewan sitting

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has refused to accept court papers served on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff in a suit challenging the legality of the May 18 Parliament sitting.

Instead, lawyer T Gunaseelan was told to personally serve the papers on the two defendants.

“The court rules allow for such service by registered post. My clients have now instructed me to serve the documents on the defendants by mail,” he told FMT.

FMT has sighted the content of the letter.

Gunaseelan said he had served the papers on Muhyiddin through the AGC on Monday, and had also asked whether they had instructions to accept the papers for the Dewan Rakyat speaker.

He said in a letter from AGC, he was told that the originating summons and the affidavit should be served on the defendants personally.

Gunaseelan is representing lawyer R Kengadharan and social activist D Arumugam. Last week, the duo filed an application for a declaration that the sitting on Monday was unconstitutional.

They said the notice to MPs on May 13 was against the Federal Constitution and Standing Orders of the house.

They also said it was public knowledge that the opposition intended to pass a motion of no-confidence against the prime minister, adding that the one-day sitting would not fulfil the constitutional requirement for the discussion of important matters other than the royal address.

The dispute will likely be heard before High Court judge Nordin Hassan who has fixed June 1 for case management.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



