Shahrir to make representation on failure to declare RM1 mil to LHDN

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Shahrir Abdul Samad will submit a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) over a charge of failing to declare RM1 million allegedly received from Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

His lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin said this during the management of the case before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi today.

Syahrul Syazwan said he would study the documents and discuss with his client on the application for representation.

“I confirm that the defence has received all the documents regarding this case from the prosecution today. I requested that the court set a new date for case management before the trial begins,” he said.

Azura set Aug 19 for case management and nine days for the hearing in October, November and December.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa also told the court that nine witnesses were scheduled to testify.

Shahrir, 71, is accused of money laundering by not declaring income received from the former prime minister amounting to RM1 million through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated Nov 27, 2013.

He is charged under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5 million or a maximum jail term of five years or both, upon conviction.

