4WD tries to ram shoppers, traders at Ramadan bazaar

PETALING JAYA: Videos of a pick-up truck attempting to ram into shoppers and traders at a Ramadan bazaar in Hulu Selangor have gone viral.

Several clips shared by a Facebook page “Info Roadblock JPJ/POLIS” show chaotic scenes as the pick-up first makes a dash towards a stall, amid screams from members of the public.

The truck then reverses at high speed, appearing to hit at least one person.

Several Rela personnel and bystanders can be seen hitting the truck with objects in an apparent attempt to stop it.

One woman can be heard screaming: “Call the police.”

The truck then drives in circles before fleeing the area.

According to the page, the driver of the truck has been arrested and is being held at the Bukit Sentosa police station.

Selangor police will be releasing a statement on the incident soon.

