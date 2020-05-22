Another PKR MP to quit party

PETALING JAYA: A PKR MP is set to become the latest to quit the party, in yet another blow to the party’s chances of restoring the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to federal power.

Party insiders told FMT that the MP had been keeping a low profile since the collapse of the PH government in February, which also saw a purge of supporters of former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali from PKR.

Azmin and several MPs had defected to lend support to Muhyiddin Yassin to form the Perikatan Nasional government, with the backing of Umno, PAS and GPS.

It is believed that the MP would announce quitting PKR tomorrow. FMT is withholding the MP’s name pending confirmation.

The same source told FMT that PKR could see “several more MPs” becoming independent.

“Most likely these MPs will remain as independents. Either way, it is a blow to Anwar Ibrahim and PH in their quest to get the numbers to return to power,” the source said, referring to the PKR president who is also the current PH chairman.

The move comes just a week after two PKR assemblymen in Kedah announced their exit from the party, accelerating the downfall of the PH state government under Mukhriz Mahathir.

Mukhriz resigned as MB just days after two PKR assemblymen – Robert Ling (Sidam) and Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) – announced quitting their party to be independent members friendly to PN.

