Businessman claims trial to pawning fake gold for RM1.3 mil

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman with a “DatuK” title was charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today with nine counts of cheating by pawning fake gold, causing losses amounting to more than RM1.3 million.

Rozaini Rosidin, 48, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Syafeera Mohd Said.

On all nine counts, the man was charged with deceiving Nor Syafizah Mohamad, 27, who was then a teller at the Taman Selaseh branch Ar Rahnu Xchange, by pawning the gold weighing 9,774.81g, prompting the woman to hand him over cash of RM1,305,480, which she would not have if she knew she had been deceived.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Ar Rahnu Xchange in Gombak here between Jan 10, 2018 and Sept 13, 2019.

The charges, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment of up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, if a person is found guilty.

The businessman, represented by lawyer R Vikraman, was allowed bail of RM130,000 in one surety for all charges and also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station on the first of every month pending disposal of the case.

The businessman failed to post bail.

The court set June 29 for mention.

