MACC, AGC, audit dept top officials quarantined after post-Cabinet meeting

PETALING JAYA: Top officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Attorney-General’s Chambers and the National Audit Department have been placed under quarantine after being exposed to another official who had tested positive for Covid-19.

These officials, along with a very high-ranking civil servant, were among those who attended the post-Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday.

“All the top officials, minus one who tested positive for Covid-19, are being quarantined at their respective homes,” a well-placed source told FMT.

The source, who declined to be named, said the top official who had been infected with Covid-19 is being treated at a hospital.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that Muhyiddin had tested negative for Covid-19 after coming into contact with the officer at the post-Cabinet meeting.

Muhyiddin is undergoing quarantine for 14 days beginning today.

“All those who attended the meeting have been instructed to go for screening and self-quarantine for 14 days beginning today,” said the PMO.

The PMO added that social distancing and strict health measures are observed at all times at the prime minister’s office.

