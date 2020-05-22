Machang MP to be appointed new MAHB chairman?

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Machang MP Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub is likely to be named as Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad’s new chairman, says a source in the know.

According to the source, who declined to be named, Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub, a former deputy rural and regional development minister, is the front-runner for the post.

If appointed, he will replace former Federal Court judge Zainun Ali, who has served as MAHB chairman since January 2019.

“Ahmad is currently the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, but his name has been proposed for the post because of his experience as an MP, former deputy minister and business education background,” said the source.

The Umno Supreme Council member holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of West Scotland, United Kingdom.

Ahmad, who is Kelantan Umno chief, was only just appointed MPOB chairman on April 9. If appointed MAHB chairman, he will have to resign from MPOB.

“MAHB will benefit from his experience, knowledge and leadership. It will be a better fit for both parties.”

