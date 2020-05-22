Nazrin’s phone did not explode, court told in Cradle Fund murder trial

SHAH ALAM: The 20th prosecution witness in the murder trial of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan told the High Court here today that judging by its physical condition, the victim’s Blackberry smartphone had not exploded.

Fire and Rescue Department fire safety director Edwin Galan Teruki said this was based on the department’s investigations at the scene.

“Investigations revealed that it did not explode. If the phone had exploded, it would have shattered into pieces or bent.

“The condition of the room also did not look as if there had been an explosion,” he added. “If there was, the wall structure of the room would likely have been damaged.”

He was responding to deputy public prosecutor Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanipah who had asked about the physical condition of the phone.

Earlier, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department fire investigations officer Abdul Halim Zulkefeli, who was the 15th prosecution witness, said he had never come across a fire caused by the explosion of a Blackberry phone.

Galen also said he had seen white sparks in a photograph taken of the scene.

“The sparks were not from the wall paint, but from a high-heat entity. We found that the sparks were the result of high heat caused by burning petrol, not the mobile phone,” he added.

On Aug 3, 2018, police classified Nazrin’s death as murder based on the fire department’s report on his autopsy results.

Nazrin’s wife Samirah Muzaffar, 44, a former senior executive at the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia, and two teenagers aged 17 and 14, were charged with his murder, along with Indonesian citizen Eka Wahyu Lestari who remains at large.

They were accused of committing the offence at a house in Mutiara Homes, Mutiara Damansara between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018, and 4am on June 14, 2018.

The hearing continues on June 5.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



