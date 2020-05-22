Penang PPBM rep appointed as Perda chairman

GEORGE TOWN: A Penang assemblyman has been appointed as the head of the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda), replacing lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla who resigned in March.

PPBM’s Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq was made Perda chairman while former deputy chairman Shaik Hussein Mydin who is also deputy Penang Umno chief and PAS’ Penaga assemblyman Mohd Yusni Mat Piah were appointed as board members.

Perda was established in 1983 as an agency to develop Penang, especially Seberang Perai, under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Department.

In February, it filed two lawsuits against its former board members headed by Shabudin Yahaya as chairman and Shaik Hussein as his deputy.

The suits involved the sale of Perda land for cheap, one plot in Nibong Tebal measuring 9.36 acres worth RM17.7 million and another in Jawi measuring 5.8 acres worth RM1.9 million.

In its suits, Perda sought to reclaim the land or to collect damages with interest, saying the agency had suffered losses due to the cheap sale.

The former board members were also sued for misfeasance in office and breach of directorial duties, among others.

Shabudin, who is Tasek Gelugor MP, was reported as saying that the Nibong Tebal land was sold off at RM1.2 million as it was close to a river and prone to soil erosion.

The cases are still pending at the High Court in George Town where they are fixed for mention on May 28 and July 20 respectively.

Perda also plans to file another 11 suits on other land matters involving the agency.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



