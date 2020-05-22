RM24 mil Kuching beautification project delayed by MCO

KUCHING: The RM24 million Kuching beautification project has been delayed because of the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

Started in 2017, the project at Petra Jaya, which houses the state legislative assembly building, was originally scheduled to be completed later this year.

State Tourism Minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who visited the site today, hoped that construction could be speeded up after the MCO.

The main features of the project are a water cascade, a covered walkway, and a traditional English tea house built over the water.

Karim said the river bank is quite hilly, and construction and transportation of materials had been hampered by bad weather previously.

“Also, the stilts of the traditional English tea house would have to be built in the water, which makes the project more challenging,” he said.

He said visitors would be able to have their evening tea and scones at the tea house once it was completed while enjoying the beautiful sight of Kuching city as well as sunset.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



