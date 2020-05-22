Tian Chua to launch new movement for social cohesion

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice-president Tian Chua is launching a new movement to address issues of inequality and social cohesion in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak which has had a heavy impact on the country and economy.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the former Batu MP said the new initiative was aimed at galvanising support for social services and the community with the vision of creating a society with equitable sharing of wealth and resources.

He said it would also push for sustainable development and encourage effective volunteerism.

Predicting that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic would lead to a “continuous deterioration” of living standards and general welfare, he warned that disparity in the country would also continue to rise.

Claiming an urgent need to mobilise society for self-help actions, he urged the people to stand together in solidarity with one another.

“We cannot afford to sit back passively and expect that improvement will just happen smoothly and automatically. In addition to depending on and calling for necessary government action, we need to mobilise ourselves,” he said.

“As concerned and able citizens, now is the time for us to demonstrate our commitment to nation-building and defending the suffering people. This is also the time to organise community energy with the spirit of volunteerism.”

Tian Chia said the movement would be an activism-orientated organisation that welcomes the participation and contribution of people across different genders, ethnicities, religions and partisan affiliations.

He added that the organisation would be formally launched “sometime after Aidilfitri”.

