Toddler dies after choking on jelly candy

LABUAN: A four-year-old boy died after choking on a piece of jelly candy in his house in Kg Batu Manikar on Wednesday night.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the toddler was found unconscious and was unresponsive when he was brought to the Labuan Hospital emergency unit at around 10pm.

According to the mother, the boy had asked for the candy and immediately put it in his mouth. She did not realise this until he began struggling for air.

The toddler was taken to Labuan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the medical examiner is looking into the cause of death of the boy whose name and information have not been released.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

