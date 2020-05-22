Undocumented migrants at 2 depots undergoing Covid-19 swab tests

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry is conducting Covid-19 swab tests at two immigration depots after several undocumented migrants there tested positive for the virus.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 1,200 to 1,600 undocumented migrants would be screened, as well as the officers at the Bukit Jalil and Semenyih depots.

This follows the announcement by the ministry yesterday that a new cluster had been identified at the Bukit Jalil depot after 35 cases were detected.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 35 migrants were placed at the depot before the movement control order was enforced on March 18.

Speaking at his daily briefing here today, Ismail said two migrants at the Semenyih depot had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Migrants who tested positive were sent to the quarantine centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang,” he added.

He said the virus may have spread as the migrants there were staying in dormitories, not individual rooms.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



