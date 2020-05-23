20 men detained after fight at Jalan Ipoh PPR flats

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 20 men involved in a fight late last night at a People’s Housing Project (PPR) project along Jalan Ipoh in Kuala Lumpur.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the fight involved about 30 men.

Several cars parked there were also damaged when one of the men rammed his vehicle into them.

He said the incident at 10.50pm was caused by a misunderstanding after a group of men intervened in a fight among 10 family members.

“The first group was unhappy about the interference in what they considered to be a family matter.

“This led to them shoving each other and a fight,” he said.

Twenty men, aged between 17 and 33, were later rounded up by police and have been remanded for four days until May 26. Police are also tracking several other suspects involved.

Police are investigating the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with a weapon.

Mazlan said one of the men injured his right index finger, but the others suffered no injuries.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



